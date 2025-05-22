Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has welcomed a U-turn on the Government’s controversial Winter Fuel Allowance cuts.

It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer yesterday announced plans to revisit the Winter Fuel Allowance threshold, a move that could bring relief to thousands of Fylde coast pensioners.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb says he welcomes the Prime's Minister's U-turn on the Winter Fuel Allowance | Third party

In September 2024, Mr Webb defied the government whip, speaking out against the proposed threshold and urging a more generous approach. His concerns were echoed by Age UK, which estimated that 14,900 people in Blackpool South would have been affected by the initial proposals.

Mr Webb said in the Commons at the time: "Probably thousands in my constituency don't receive pension credit potentially missing out on £3,900 a year. What steps is this government taking to ensure all pensioners in my constituency and across the country receive what they are entitled for?"

The revised plans acknowledge the challenges faced by low-income pensioners and aim to provide vital support to those who need it most.

Mr Webb said after the latest development: “I'm delighted the Prime Minister has listened to concerns and is rethinking the Winter Fuel Allowance threshold.

“I didn’t vote for these changes, and I consistently argued that the threshold should be above the pension credit level, acknowledging the challenges low-income pensioners face.

“This change will provide vital support to those who need it most.

“I'm hopeful it will make a real difference for vulnerable residents in Blackpool and nationwide this winter and beyond.”

Mr Starmer said in the Commons that he would take another look at the £11,500 threshold over which pensioners can no longer claim the allowance.

The issue, one of the first big decisions made by the new Labour Government last year, proved hugely unpopular with the public.

Critics said the cuts were set at the wrong rate, meaning that instead of just wealthy pensioners being the ones to have the payments stopped, an estimated 10 million ordinary older people would be hit too.

However, further details have not been revealed by Mr Starmer and it is not yet known when the new changes will come in to effect.