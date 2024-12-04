A Blackpool MP is calling for urgent support from the government to tackle homelessness after an investigation revealed an almost 50 per cent increase in rough sleepers this year.

Blackpool South MP, Chris Webb made the call the same week 59-year-old Anthony Ian Smith was found dead in Fleetwood near the Marine Hall after living in a tent.

Mr Webb said: “Over the last two years, we’ve witnessed a staggering 50% increase in homelessness in Blackpool, underlying the urgent need for support in our communities.

“Blackpool’s Homeless Partnership working with together with the local council, the third sector and local charities, have been doing some outstanding work to prevent homelessness, but we need more support.

“What steps will the Minister take to support and strengthen local efforts to ensure immediate relief and long term solutions for the most vulnerable in society.”

A new investigation by Advice.uk found that Blackpool Council counted 21 rough sleepers in the resort in the past year. In 2021/2022 the number of rough sleepers in Blackpool was only 14. The past year has seen a rise in rough sleepers living in Blackpool, standing at 21.

Lancashire Police issued a statement about the man who died on Fleetwood saying: “We were called at around 1pm on Tuesday November 26 to a report of a sudden death on the beach off the Esplanade in Fleetwood.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”