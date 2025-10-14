Blackpool South MP Chris Webb to meet minister to discuss help for South Shore

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has secured a meeting with a senior minister to discuss how the Government can help improve South Shore.

Mr Webb is to meet the new Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed MP, to discuss what helpcan be made available to the district - one of the most deprived parts of the country.

Raising the issue in Parliament on Monday, the MP highlighted that South Shore has been identified by the Independent Commission on Neighbourhoods as having the highest level of “hyper-local need” anywhere in the UK.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb raised the issue of South Shore in Parliament | Third party

The Commission’s report listed 34 “mission-critical” neighbourhoods that require urgent attention — with South Shore ranked number one.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Webb said: “South Shore in my constituency is one of the most deprived areas in the country. It has just been named by the Independent Commission on Neighbourhoods, which outlined 34 mission-critical neighbourhoods, as No. 1 for hyper-local need.

“Will the Secretary of State meet me to discuss how we can improve South Shore in Blackpool?”

In response, Secretary of State Steve Reed MP replied: “I would be happy to meet my hon. Friend to discuss his concerns.”

Following the exchange, Mr Webb said: “I’m pleased the new Secretary of State has agreed to meet with me to talk about how we can support South Shore.

“Too many people in this part of Blackpool are struggling with poor housing, limited job opportunities and health inequalities.

“This meeting will be an important chance to make sure South Shore gets the focus and investment it needs. I’ll be pushing for a joined-up plan that delivers real improvements for local people.”

The meeting will take place in the coming weeks, with discussions expected to focus on how national and local government can work together to tackle long-term deprivation in South Shore and across Blackpool.