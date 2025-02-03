King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed Blackpool South MP Chris Webb to Buckingham Palace last Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Webb described the visit last as “surreal” but welcomed the opportunity to talk to them about the future of Blackpool.

King Charles told the MP it was “nice to see a local person represent Blackpool” while Queen Consort Camilla expressed her affection for the town - especially in relation to its association with Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed Blackpool South MP Chris Webb to Buckingham Palace | Contributed

Webb invited Their Majesties to Blackpool and promised them a turn around the famous Tower Ballroom.

As a new MP, Webb received a personal invitation from the King and Queen to the reception at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I was incredibly proud to represent Blackpool at Buckingham Palace with the King and Queen.

“I spoke with King Charles about the future of Blackpool and the town’s prospects – he was incredibly supportive and wished the town well in its regeneration. He shared my hope that Blackpool continues to get the investment it deserves and thrives once again.

“I invited Their Majesties to visit Blackpool and the Tower, and Queen Camilla spoke about how special Blackpool is — especially seeing it on Strictly Come Dancing each year, which she always enjoys.

“It was a surreal day but a great opportunity to talk about the future of Blackpool.”