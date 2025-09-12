Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has urged the Government to reform taxi licensing, warning that out-of-town vehicles are endangering passengers and costing the town millions.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Webb highlighted the challenges faced by local drivers and the impact on the town’s economy.

He said: “Taxis are an essential part of Blackpool’s transport network, yet the licensing scheme is failing both passengers and our local economy.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has urged the Government to reform taxi licensing | Waldemar Brandt

“Vehicles licensed outside the area continue to operate in Blackpool, undermining passenger safety, costing our publicly owned bus company nearly £1.5 million, and holding back wider economic growth.”

Webb asked Transport Minister Heidi Alexander to commit to reforms ensuring that only locally licensed vehicles and drivers can operate in Blackpool, protecting public safety and supporting local taxi revenue.

The Minister responded that the Government is considering legislation to address inconsistencies in driver licensing, including tighter rules for out-of-area vehicles, stronger national standards and improved enforcement.

Since his election, Webb has consistently championed Blackpool’s taxi drivers, raising concerns over unfair competition and the loss of vital income that should support the local economy.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb highlighted the challenges faced by local drivers and the impact on the town’s economy | Contributed

He added: “Blackpool’s taxi drivers provide a vital public service. They know our town, they know our people and they serve our visitors safely.

“Out-of-town vehicles take money away from our local economy, undermine public safety and threaten livelihoods.

“We need urgent reform so that local drivers are protected, passengers are safe and Blackpool gets the benefit of the revenue that belongs here.”

Local operators have long called for stronger protection against unregulated competition, which they say is hurting both drivers and the wider town economy.