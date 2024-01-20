A gleaming new restaurant under the name of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White is set to open in Blackpool in the spring - so what can diners expect?

The eatery will go under the banner 'Marco's New York Italian by Marco Pierre White, and will open within the new four-star Holiday Inn, on Talbot Road.

Although work on the complex has been delayed, time is drawing near for the opening of the restaurant, which is already attracting considerable interest.

It is the first ever eating eatsblishment to be opened in the resort by a high calibre celebrity chef.

In addition to that, Blackpool joins just six other localtions across the whole of the UK to be getting a restaurant in the chef's 'New York Italian range' - most of them in hotels.

Current branches include those at the slick Media City site in Salford, home to BBC and ITV studios; swanky London Bridge in the capital and within the Gables Hotel in the village of Falfield, South Gloucestershire.

Although no exact date has yet been earmarked, the restaurant could open as soon as the end of March.

What is likely to be on the menu?

In these other 'New York Italian' restaurants, appertisers average around £7/£8 and include fare such as Garlic Pizza Bread ; Crispy Chicken Crunch; Carpaccio of Beetroot with Goat's Cheese Salad; and American-style Nachos .

As expected, Italian fare come to the fore with the main menu, including pasta dishes such as Bolognese Rigatoni , Milanese Linguini (breaded chicken fillet, pomodoro, fresh basil) and classic favourite Spaghetti Carbonara, with prices ranging from £12.50 to £15.95.

Inevitablty pizza is included, with six toppings on offer including Pepperoni, Margherita and American Hot, with smaller bases averaging £6.50 and larger ones at £12.95.

Steak is on the menu, (Quality Campbell Brothers' Beef) with Fillet, Sirloin and Ribeye avaiable (£27.50 to £41.50).

'Freshly Ground Beef Burgers' average £16.95 with six options, including The American, The British and the Alex James.

And the half a dozen desserts (average price £6.95) include Baked New York Cheese Cake and Mr White's tiramisu.

A smart-casual dress code sesm to be the norm - jeans accepted but not sports wear.

What they say