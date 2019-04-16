Blackpool Singer Rae Morris backs resort youth group

Blackpool singer and songwriter Rae Morris is showing her support for a youth charity in the resort.

The 26-year-old former St George’s School pupil, whose second album ‘Someone Out There’ received critical acclaim upon its release last year, has become a patron of sister groups Skool of Street.

The charity is an urban dance academy established in 2013, which offers free workshops for Fylde coast youngsters aged seven to 19.

Artistic director Sam Bell told The Gazette she was delighted Rae had become a patron.

Sam added: “This is such an exciting time for Skool of Street charity as the work we are doing has gained attention nationally, alongside the work we are doing with the young grime artists in the town.

“The BBC has been filming with us for just over a year on the new Channel Four documentary ‘Its Grime Up North’, showing the development and nurturing of young talents in our town.”

Rae said she would have “loved to have been a member” of Skool of Street and its spin-off arts and dance group House of Wingz “when growing up in the resort and jumped at the chance of being a patron after collaborating with the charity for a music video”.

She added: “The futures of young people in Blackpool mean so much to me because I too once was a young person growing up in this

seaside town.

“I was able to experience first hand the warm and nurturing spirit of the Skool of Street and House of Wingz when a small group of performers came to feature in a music video of mine.

“We filmed in Blackpool and it was such a pleasure for me to meet and feature young talent with such enthusiasm, professionalism and confidence.

“I was able to witness the judgement free environment that Aishley and Samantha, the directors of the charity, have created for a diverse group of young people

to thrive in.”