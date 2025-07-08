Blackpool shoplifter banned from Co-op, Boots, Morrisons, Iceland and Savers stores after crime spree

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:58 BST
A prolific shoplifter from Blackpool has been banned from entering a string of high street stores after repeatedly targeting businesses across the resort.

Kavanagh Cherry, 24, of Tudor Place, was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday following numerous shoplifting offences.

The order bans Cherry from entering or attempting to enter the following stores:

Kavanagh Cherry has been banned from entering a string of high street stores in Blackpool and St Annesplaceholder image
Kavanagh Cherry has been banned from entering a string of high street stores in Blackpool and St Annes | Lancashire Police
  • Any Co-op in Blackpool or St Annes
  • Any Boots in Blackpool or St Annes
  • Any Morrisons or Morrisons Daily in Blackpool
  • Any Savers in Blackpool or Lytham St Annes
  • Any Iceland in Blackpool

In addition, the CBO prohibits Cherry from:

  • Concealing any item prior to payment in any retail store across Lancashire
  • Remaining in a shop if asked to leave by staff

PC Kim Roberts, from Blackpool’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Shoplifting has a hugely negative impact on our local shops and on those who want to spend time in our town centres.

“We’re committed to protecting our businesses and community from those who repeatedly take what isn’t theirs. This CBO sends a clear message.”

The action forms part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s ongoing crackdown on shoplifting, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The initiative involves targeted patrols in shoplifting hotspots, increased police visibility, and closer collaboration with retailers to share intelligence and catch repeat offenders.

