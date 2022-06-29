The emergency services were called to Lennox Gate in South Shore after petrol fumes were detected at a wastewater pumping station at around 9am.

It was feared the fumes and any pollutant in the sewers could be highly flammable and potentially explosive, so the road was cordoned off for the public’s safety.

The emergency response was led by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service whilst ambulance crews were on hand as a precaution, but there were no casualties.

Emergency services and United Utilities are investigating suspected petrol pollution at Lennox Gate wastewater pumping station in South Shore

United Utilities said investigations are under way to determine the source of the pollution and how it has entered the resort’s sewer network.

One possibility is that polluted surface water (rainwater) has entered the sewers during recent heavy rainfall.

But the agency wants to reassure households that Blackpool’s drinking water has not been affected by the contamination and tap water remains safe to drink.

A United Utilities spokesman said: “We are working closely with the emergency services and partner agencies after petrol fumes were detected at Lennox Gate wastewater pumping station.

"Our first priority is the safety of the public and our employees.

“We are also carrying out investigations and conducting sampling to determine the source of this pollution and how it could be entering the waste water network.

"This has not affected drinking water supplies in Blackpool.”

North West Ambulance Service said they were in attendance to support the ‘multi-agency incident’,