Blackpool set to stage second annual Indian Cultural Festival

An annual festival celebrating the vibrant heritage of Blackpool’s Indian community is to be staged on the Comedy Carpet in front of the famous Tower.

The resort’s Indian Cultural Festival will be held on Sunday July 7 and is a free event.

It will include dance, yoga and henna sessions and there will also be a chance to sample some delicious sweets.

The event, organised by the Fylde Coast Hindu Society, is being supported by Blackpool Council.

The Indian Cultural Festival takes place on Blackpool's Comedy Carpet | Third party

Last year’s inaugural event proved a huge success and was attended by around 1,000 people.

A spokesman for the event says this year’s festival will be bigger and better.