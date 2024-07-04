Blackpool set to stage second annual Indian Cultural Festival
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An annual festival celebrating the vibrant heritage of Blackpool’s Indian community is to be staged on the Comedy Carpet in front of the famous Tower.
The resort’s Indian Cultural Festival will be held on Sunday July 7 and is a free event.
It will include dance, yoga and henna sessions and there will also be a chance to sample some delicious sweets.
The event, organised by the Fylde Coast Hindu Society, is being supported by Blackpool Council.
Last year’s inaugural event proved a huge success and was attended by around 1,000 people.
A spokesman for the event says this year’s festival will be bigger and better.
The event takes place from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.