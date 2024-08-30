Blackpool set to bask in sunshine during final weekend of summer holidays as temperatures reach 22C
People across the country should enjoy a blast of sun and seasonable weather this weekend.
After a chilly start, Saturday will be a fine and dry day for most with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching 21.
Sunday is set to be another warm day as the mercury reaches 22C, but forecasters predict there will be more cloud cover.
There is also a chance that thundery downpours may develop as the day progresses.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The forecast later this weekend and into the early part of next week comes with larger uncertainties than average, due to the complex interaction of a number of volatile, small scale weather features over and around the UK.
“We are keeping warnings under review, and will look to issue them over this weekend as forecast confidence increases, so please keep up to date with our latest forecasts and warnings.”
Full weather forecast for Blackpool:
Saturday, August 31
Early mist and fog patches soon clearing to leave another fine day with plenty of sunshine on offer.
Turning breezier over the hills later in the day.
Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Sunday, September 1
Cloudier from Sunday with a chance of showers, heavy and thundery at times or longer spells of rain.
Maximum temperature 22C. Minimum temperature 16C.
Monday, September 2
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 14C.
Tuesday, September 3
Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Wednesday, September 4
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Thursday, September 5
Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Friday, September 6
Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Maximum temperature 21C.
