Blackpool serves up a hit with first ever restaurant week and it's back for 2026

Blackpool’s very first Restaurant Week has officially wrapped after eight days of packed venues, pop-up events and a clear appetite for more.

This year’s celebration of Blackpool’s food and drink scene ran from Thursday March 27 to Thursday 3, with more than 25 venues getting involved through exclusive menus, tasting events and unbeatable deals.

The aim was to get people out, explore the town and support local food and drink businesses.

The Counter at Abingdon Street Market played a key role during Blackpool Restaurant Week | Third party

From £20.25 and £25.25 set menus to 2-for-1 offers and live cooking demos, the campaign turned the spotlight on Blackpool’s food scene and gave both residents and visitors a reason to try something new.

Sue Grindrod, Managing Director of Blackpool BIDs, said: “This was the first time we’ve done anything like this in Blackpool and the response has been fantastic.

“Businesses have told us they’ve welcomed new faces and loved being part of something that brought the town together. We’re so excited to confirm the event will be back in 2026 and we’re already looking at how we can make it even bigger and better.”

Next year's Blackpool Restaurant Week will take fromMarch 12 to March 19, 2026, building on the momentum and excitement of this year’s launch.

Abingdon Street Market became the heart of the action, with daily pop-ups and chef takeovers, while venues from Blackpool Pleasure Beach to the Promenade helped create a buzz across the town.

A packed Abingdon Street Marker during Blackpool Restaurant Week | Third party

Jake Whittington, Managing Director of The Little Blackpool Leisure Company and Vice Chair of the Town Centre BID Management Group, said: “We wanted to create something that felt fresh and exciting, and we’re proud of what’s been achieved. From the buzz at Abingdon Street Market to the feedback from businesses, it’s been a great week for the town and we can’t wait to build on this success next year.”

The campaign was delivered by Blackpool Town Centre and Tourism BIDs, with support from Lytham Festival, Blackpool and The Fylde College and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Marco’s New York Italian, based at the Holiday Inn, played a key role as an event partner.

Many venues also used the opportunity to raise money for Hospitality Action, a charity supporting hospitality workers across the UK.

For updates, visit www.blackpoolrestaurantweek.co.uk