Highfield Leadership Academy Year 7 Open Evening: Tuesday 23 September from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Highfield Leadership Academy is set to host a Year 7 open evening for prospective pupils and families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highfield Leadership Academy in Blackpool will open its doors to Year 5 and 6 pupils and their families on Tuesday, September 23, for its annual Year 7 Open Evening. The event runs from 4.30pm to 7pm and will take place at the school on Highfield Road.

The evening is designed to give families the opportunity to explore the school’s subject offerings, meet staff and current pupils, and gain insight into the school community. Visitors will also be able to tour Highfield’s facilities, which include a multi-use games area, sports pitches, dedicated study spaces, a music suite and recording studio, a drama studio, and a 350-seat theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highfield Leadership Academy Year 7 Open Evening: Tuesday 23 September from 4.30pm to 7pm.

The school says the event is a chance for families to learn more about its academic curriculum, co-curricular programme, and pastoral care, which together aim to support pupils in developing the skills and qualities needed for future success.

Highfield is part of Star Academies, one of the UK’s largest multi-academy trusts. The school benefits from the trust’s national network, collaborative practices, and support systems, which have contributed to high academic performance across its schools.

Families unable to attend the evening event will have two additional opportunities to visit the school during daytime open events on Thursday, September 25 (9.15am–10.15am) and Monday, September 29 (12.40pm–1.15pm).

For more information, visit highfieldleadershipacademy.com. The deadline to apply for Year 7 places starting in September 2026 is October 31.