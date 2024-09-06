There will be some unusual characters on Blackpool seafront this weekend - including two dinosaurs and a mythical creature - but its all part of the Great Inflatables Walk.

The fun event will offer the rare sight of a unicorn, polar bear, Tyrannosaurus rex and pterodactyl walking with other assorted inflatable friends from the Pleasure Beach to Blackpool Tower.

People can get involved by joining the walk with a costume or popping down and cheering them on. Aside from all the fun, the event will be raising awareness and vital funds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust, which is leading the way with pioneering research to help save lives.

So far, the event’s fundraising page has raised an impressive £8,560.

The Great Inflatables Walk is being staged on Blackpool seafront | Third party

When does it take place?

The walk is being staged on Saturday August 7 and starts across the road from Blackpool Pleasure Beach, beginning at 2pm.

It is being organised by the Bellamy family, from Fleetwood, after Jen Bellamy was diagnosed with primary bone cancer at the beginning of this year. She said: "From thinking I had a knackered knee, to being told I had a cancerous tumour in my femur was a quick turnaround of circumstances that none of us were expecting.

“But from the very early days, the plan of action was to first try and get the cancer sorted or under control, and then to raise money to help others finding themselves in a similar situation.

"One of the first ideas for a charity event that I had, was wanting to do an inflatables walk and now that I've had the operation to remove the tumour and I've done my course of aggressive chemotherapy to batter where the cancer had spread, now is the time to make the inflatables walk happen."

For further information about Bone Marrow Cancer Trust, visit bcrt.org.uk.

To support the fundrasing, visit the page at praetura.enthuse.com/cf/tgiw.