Blackpool schools celebrate British Food Fortnight

Schools across Blackpool have joined in the celebrations for the twenty-third British Food Fortnight, by enjoying a staple British favourite roast dinner in their schools created with ingredients fully sourced from within 30 miles of Blackpool.

This isn’t a unique lunch experience for pupils, as all of the meals served across 30 schools by Blackpool Catering Services are created with produce and ingredients locally sourced, which not only keeps the products at their freshest and tastiest, but also reduces food miles and carbon emissions.

British Food Fortnight is an annual celebration of British food and is organised by Love British Food as a way to share the message of championing British food and eating seasonally.

Alexia Robinson, founder and Director of Love British Food said: “We are thrilled to see British Food Fortnight growing stronger each year. This celebration is about more than just food; it’s about community and sustainability.”

Blackpool schools’ participation in British Food Fortnight comes after the council run school meals service, Blackpool Catering Services have retained their Bronze Food For Life for a fourth consecutive year and have been awarded the Bronze Pro Veg Award. Both of the accolades are awarded to catering organisations who use sustainable practice in the sourcing of ingredients and produce for meals, including using fresher, more seasonal ingredients to reduce food miles.

Blackpool Council’s Catering Services Manager, Derek Wright who is also the Chair of the Education Working Group for Love British Food, along with Blackpool schools and the catering team are leading the way nationally with their work to celebrate the best of British food.

Cllr Jo Farrell, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing said: “It’s wonderful to see our youngest residents enjoying school meals that are sourced from across Lancashire, emphasising that seasonal, fresh food is a tasty, exciting option for mealtimes.

“I’m also thrilled to see the impact that our catering service is having nationally, leading the way on positively influencing more areas to become more thoughtful about where their food comes from.”

British Food Fortnight is taking place this year from 20September to 6 October.