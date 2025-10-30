Blackpool's Armfield Academy gets green light to build new classrooms
The scheme will see the creation of three new classrooms at the South Shore school.
The new developments at the school, on Lytham Road, will support its SEN (Special Education Needs) provision, proposals state.
An application was submitted to planners at Blackpool Council for certificate of lawfulness, on the grounds that the project would be classed as permitted development and therefore would not need planning permission.
The school first opened on the former Arnold School site in 2018, catering for 1,180 youngsters aged two to 16, It was named after Blackpool FC legend Jimmy Armfield, a former pupil at Arnold.
A report on behalf of applicants by architects Cassidy+Ashton, said: “.The extension would have a footprint of 123.33sqm. It would be located to the rear of the main school building and comprise three new classrooms and a sensory area, to support the school’s SEN provision.
“As existing, the site of the proposed extension comprises hardstanding and part of a grassed area, within the playground, which is not utilised for any formalised outdoor recreational activities.
“It is our position that the proposal would generally fall under permitted development, concerning the erection, extension or alteration of a school, college university, prison, or hospital building.”
The report says that the school has not undertaken any extensions or alterations which have increased the footprint of the existing school buildings on site since April 21 2021.
It adds: “It is our position that this proposal complies with all criteria within Para. M.1 of Class M, Part 7 of the GPDO and accordingly, the Council are requested to approve the certificate as applied for.”
A planning officer’s assessment stated: “The proposal would meet the relevant permitted development allowance and criteria. As such, a Certificate should be granted. “