Blackpool’s Armfield Academy is to press ahead with building a new classroom block.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme will see the creation of three new classrooms at the South Shore school.

The new developments at the school, on Lytham Road, will support its SEN (Special Education Needs) provision, proposals state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armfield Academy is to build a new classroom block | National World

An application was submitted to planners at Blackpool Council for certificate of lawfulness, on the grounds that the project would be classed as permitted development and therefore would not need planning permission.

The school first opened on the former Arnold School site in 2018, catering for 1,180 youngsters aged two to 16, It was named after Blackpool FC legend Jimmy Armfield, a former pupil at Arnold.

A report on behalf of applicants by architects Cassidy+Ashton, said: “.The extension would have a footprint of 123.33sqm. It would be located to the rear of the main school building and comprise three new classrooms and a sensory area, to support the school’s SEN provision.

“As existing, the site of the proposed extension comprises hardstanding and part of a grassed area, within the playground, which is not utilised for any formalised outdoor recreational activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is our position that the proposal would generally fall under permitted development, concerning the erection, extension or alteration of a school, college university, prison, or hospital building.”

The report says that the school has not undertaken any extensions or alterations which have increased the footprint of the existing school buildings on site since April 21 2021.

It adds: “It is our position that this proposal complies with all criteria within Para. M.1 of Class M, Part 7 of the GPDO and accordingly, the Council are requested to approve the certificate as applied for.”

A planning officer’s assessment stated: “The proposal would meet the relevant permitted development allowance and criteria. As such, a Certificate should be granted. “