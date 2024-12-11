Blackpool schoochildren thrilled to meet Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cast

Youngsters at a Blackpool school had a treat when they were visited by cast members from the touring show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - and the show’s famous car.

Around 40 children with special educational needs from the Park Community Academy received a visit from the Chitty car and leading cast members of the show, which is being staged at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The car was driven into the playground by Adam Garcia, who is playing the lead role of Caractacus Potts, while the school band played a note-perfect rendition of the show’s famous theme tune.

Adam was joined by Emmerdale star Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts and Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious.

In addition to the fun visit, the cast brought along a cheque for £1,000 which will go to support creative endeavours at the school, which is on Whitegate Drive.

Park Community Academy's rendition of the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang tune was note perfect | National World

Adam said: “One of the great things about being in a show like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is the opportunities like this that come with it.

“It’s wonderful to be able to visit this school and see the excitement on the children's faces.”

Cheque it out - pupils at Park Community Academy with the £1,000 gift brought along by the cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang | National World

Laim Fox said: “The band rehearsed for that tune in only a few days - that was truly impressive.”

And Ellie said: “We’ve really enjoyed being able to be here today, as part of our time in Blackpool.”

Liam Fox, Ellie Nunn and Adam Garcia, from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, with the famous car at Park Community Ac ademy, Blackpool | National World

Head teacher Gill Hughes said: “It’s absolutely wonderful for the children to meet the cast, it’s been a wonderful lifetime experience.

“Our school band has also risen to the challenge and were excellent today.”

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is being staged at the Opera House, in the Winter Gardens, until December 29.