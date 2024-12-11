Blackpool schoochildren thrilled to meet Chitty Chitty Bang Bang cast
Around 40 children with special educational needs from the Park Community Academy received a visit from the Chitty car and leading cast members of the show, which is being staged at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.
The car was driven into the playground by Adam Garcia, who is playing the lead role of Caractacus Potts, while the school band played a note-perfect rendition of the show’s famous theme tune.
Adam was joined by Emmerdale star Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts and Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious.
In addition to the fun visit, the cast brought along a cheque for £1,000 which will go to support creative endeavours at the school, which is on Whitegate Drive.
Adam said: “One of the great things about being in a show like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is the opportunities like this that come with it.
“It’s wonderful to be able to visit this school and see the excitement on the children's faces.”
Laim Fox said: “The band rehearsed for that tune in only a few days - that was truly impressive.”
And Ellie said: “We’ve really enjoyed being able to be here today, as part of our time in Blackpool.”
Head teacher Gill Hughes said: “It’s absolutely wonderful for the children to meet the cast, it’s been a wonderful lifetime experience.
“Our school band has also risen to the challenge and were excellent today.”
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is being staged at the Opera House, in the Winter Gardens, until December 29.
