The royal couple are heading to the resort on March 6 and stops on their tour of the town will include Blackpool Tower, the Promenade, and Blackpool Central Library. We have taken a look at where they will be going as excitement builds ahead of the visit.

1. Where will William and Kate go? William and Kate have got a busy day planned when they arrive in Blackpool

2. First stop... the Tower As with many tourists heading to the resort, Blackpool Tower is first on the list when William and Kate arrive.

3. Learning about Blackpool The Duke and Duchess will join a roundtable briefing at the Tower about Blackpool's recent history, the challenges, and the investment and regeneration efforts that are currently underway.

4. Second stop... the Comedy Carpet On leaving the Tower, the royal couple will step onto the Comedy Carpet on Blackpool's Promenade.

