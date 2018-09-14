Blackpool rock... under the sea

A recent photograph in Memory Lane of staff at confectionery producers RD Blackwood and Son in 1946, prompted Geoff Race of the firm to get in touch.

The company operated a stall on Blackpool Pleasure Beach, selling rock and sweets, for more than 45 years.



This wonderful black-and-white photograph, sent in by Mr Race, shows the stall in the late 50s.



Mr Race said: “The photograph shows the main avenue flooded, including our stall. All the stock would have been damaged by the seawater.



“On the photograph are two members of staff I recognise – Harold Cobb (on the left) and Kit Bottmley (third from left), but I’m not sure of the others.



“Before the current flood defences were installed, the Pleasure Beach was flooded at least three times, to my knowledge.



“This was caused by a high tide and winds and happened very quickly and without warning – probably in about half an hour.”

