Blackpool robber armed with knife steals cash from teenager and hundreds from shop in same day
The first incident happened outside Nisa Local on Devonshire Road at around 4:15pm on Sunday, September 21
It was reported that a man armed with a knife threatened a teenager before taking money.
Later the same day, at around 9.30pm, a man armed with a knife entered Bottle Bargain on Talbot Road.
The offender threatened the shop assistant before stealing approximately £370 from the till, along with cigarettes and bottles of spirits.
Officers today released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now in a position to ask for your help.
“We know this video footage isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting log number 855 of September 21.”
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.