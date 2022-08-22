Blackpool RNLI stop a person entering the sea at Central Pier last night

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to their Facebook account today, Blackpool RNLI confirmed that their volunteers were called out at 01:16 am to reports of a person possibly entering the sea at Central Pier.

Blackpool RNLI said: “The D-class heard some voices on the beach and went to investigate. The person was located at the end of central pier on the sand. The crew managed to talk to the person and brought them back to the safety of the boathouse. No launch was required.”

RNLI volunteers in Blackpool received reports of a person attempting to enter the sea at Central Pier last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident takes the number of Blackpool call outs this year to 107.

Following their rescue work, Blackpool RNLI thanked the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Blackpool Police, HM Coastguard Lytham and HM Coastguard Fleetwood.