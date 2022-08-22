News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool RNLI stop a person entering the sea at Central Pier last night

In the early hours of this morning (August 22), Blackpool RNLI successfully stopped a person from entering the sea at Central Pier in Blackpool.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:58 am

Taking to their Facebook account today, Blackpool RNLI confirmed that their volunteers were called out at 01:16 am to reports of a person possibly entering the sea at Central Pier.

Blackpool RNLI said: “The D-class heard some voices on the beach and went to investigate. The person was located at the end of central pier on the sand. The crew managed to talk to the person and brought them back to the safety of the boathouse. No launch was required.”

The incident takes the number of Blackpool call outs this year to 107.

Following their rescue work, Blackpool RNLI thanked the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Blackpool Police, HM Coastguard Lytham and HM Coastguard Fleetwood.

Blackpool RNLI are also holding an open day next Sunday (August 28) between 10:00 - 17:00.

