Blackpool RNLI volunteers were called into action yesterday evening after a person was reported in difficulty in the sea in Bispham.

The alarm was raised near Red Bank Road at around 6.10pm last night, prompting the launch of the Atlantic 85 lifeboat, closely followed by the D-class lifeboat.

On arrival, the Atlantic 85 crew located the individual around 200 metres offshore.

The person was rescued, provided with immediate casualty care and then transferred to the D-class lifeboat for handover to waiting ambulance and coastguard teams on shore for further treatment.

The callout coincided with a visit from the RNLI’s Chief Operating Officer, who had earlier spoken with Blackpool RNLI’s management team about the unique challenges faced by local crews when responding to mental health incidents at sea.

She was able to witness the multi-agency response firsthand, including the coordination between RNLI volunteers, Blackpool Council Beach Patrol, HM Coastguard, North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police.

Blackpool RNLI Chairman and Lifeboat Press Officer Steve Fitzgerald said the timing of the visit, which fell on Suicide Prevention Day, highlighted the importance of collaboration between multiple agencies in responding to sea-related mental health incidents.

He added: “Blackpool RNLI are proud to participate with Blackpool Council and other agencies Mental Health initiatives and Suicide Prevention strategy and campaigns, with the underlying aim of Saving Lives at Sea.”

After the callout, crews returned to base for meetings and training, with a welcome delivery of pizzas from Daniele of Pandoro Italian on Waterloo Road.

Blackpool RNLI volunteers are also featured on BBC’s Saving Lives at Sea this evening, showcasing a dramatic rescue off Blackpool last year.

Anyone affected by thoughts of suicide can contact the Samaritans 24/7 on 116 123, by email at [email protected], or via the Blackpool Council suicide prevention page.

Members of the public who witness anyone in distress at sea should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.