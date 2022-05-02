The casualty was discovered a quarter of a mile off the pier before being picked up in the boat at 10.45pm and taken safely ashore.

It has not been revealed how the person came to be in the water or why they were so far out.

A spokesman for Blackpool RNLI said: “Our RNLI volunteers were called out at 8.45pm and launched to a person in the sea off North Pier.

Blackpool RNLI were called out to rescue a person in the water

"They found the person approximately a quarter of a mile off the pier and took the casualty back to the lifeboat station.

“Please remember to dial 999 and ask for the coastguard if you get into difficulty or see anything that gives you cause for concern on the beach.”