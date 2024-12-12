Emergency crews were called into action following reports a person was in the sea near North Pier in Blackpool.

Blackpool RNLI volunteers were paged after a person was believed to be in the sea near North Pier shortly before 10pm on Wednesday.

In response, both D-class lifeboats, Blackpool Endeavour and Phyllis Rowan, were launched for an inshore search extending to Central Pier.

After 40 minutes, the volunteers were stood down when community partners on land successfully resolved the situation.

The lifeboats were recovered to the Lifeboat Station, where they were washed, refuelled and made ready for the next call.

A spokesman for Blackpool RNLI said: “As happened yesterday, should you see anything of concern, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

If you see someone in trouble in the water or on the coast:

If you’re at a lifeguarded beach tell the lifeguard

Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

Don’t hang up – stay on the line and keep the person in sight

Don’t enter the water, stay back from rough seas

If the person is in the water tell them to float on their back with their arms and legs out and to stay as calm as possible - remember Float to Live

Look for lifesaving equipment such as lifebelts or throwbags; hold onto the end of the rope before throwing it in

If the person is unconscious and not breathing you may need to start CPR

Don’t try and rescue a person or animal from cliffs or mud - call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

To find out more, visit: https://hmcoastguard.uk/in-an-emergency