Blackpool RNLI and other agencies launch desperate search after reports of person in water off North Pier
The volunteer crews were paged at 12.49am and both D Class lifeboats, Blackpool Endeavour and Phyllis Rowan, were launched, and extensive and extended searches carried out over the next three hours.
The RNLI said on its Facebook page: "Support on this tasking was provided in the search from HM Coastguard helicopter, Rescue 936, along with Coastguard volunteers and Blackpool Police, with all search resources being stood down at 05.40am.
"This matter continues to be investigated by our colleagues at Blackpool Police."
It was the fourth call out for the RNLI over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
At 10.30pm Friday and 3.30am Saturday, the volunteer crew were paged for two taskings but on preparing for putting to sea, on neither occasion were required to launch on being stood down.
At 10.06pm, Saturday evening, the volunteer crew launched both D Class lifeboats, Blackpool Endeavour and Phyllis Rowan, and began searches in the vicinity of Central Pier after a concern for the safety of a person.
Both lifeboats were stood down after land based enquiries by Blackpool Police resolved the matter.
