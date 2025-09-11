Blackpool Council is asking residents for their views on the first phase of a major £90 million housing regeneration project around Central Drive.

The first phase of the Blackpool Central Housing Regeneration Scheme - funded by the Government and Homes England - aims to replace poor-quality housing along Central Drive with modern homes, greener streets and improved local amenities.

Officials say the scheme will deliver safer, higher-quality neighbourhoods for residents.

An artists impression of how Central Drive could look. Blackpool Council is asking residents for their views on the first phase of a major £90 million housing regeneration project. | Blackpool Council

This phase is part of a wider regeneration framework covering a larger area of central Blackpool which looks at how to improve housing, community spaces and facilities across the town.

Local communities have already contributed feedback on the framework and the council is now inviting people to review what has changed and add further ideas.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We’re making Blackpool better with new homes and better neighbourhoods. This is a huge opportunity and we want the views of people who live here to shape what that looks like.

“We’ve already had lots of conversations with communities and will continue to do so. These events are for anybody in Blackpool to see the bigger picture and help shape the plans.

“We cannot do this without local input. Residents and businesses are at the heart of these plans, and their feedback will make sure we do what’s best.”

Residents can attend drop-in sessions to see and comment on detailed plans for the first phase along Central Drive, offer feedback on the wider Regeneration Area Framework and see how community input has already influenced proposals.

Drop-in session dates and venues:

September 23, 4–6.30pm – Ibbison Community Centre

September 24, 9–11am – Revoe Children’s Centre

September 26, 1–4pm – Revoe Library

For those who cannot attend, feedback can also be submitted via an online questionnaire, email or phone.

Support is available in British Sign Language and other languages.

For more information or to give feedback, visit www.blackpool.gov.uk/housingregen or call 01253 477477.