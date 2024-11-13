Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around two thirds of people in Blackpool who have responded so far to a survey about assisted dying say they would support legislation to allow terminally ill adults to end their life.

Many have spoken of the heartbreak of watching a loved one suffering in pain, but respondents have also warned of the risk some may abuse the proposed laws.

A disability campaigner from "Dignity in Dying" holds a placard as she demonstrates outside Westminster (Pic: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images) | Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)

The comments are from more than 100 constituents who have so far taken part in a survey organised in his constituency by Blackpool South MP Chris Webb, ahead of the second reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill on November 29 in the House of Commons.

It will be the first time MPs can vote on the issue and Mr Webb says he wants to consider the views of his constituents before "making this important decision.”

MPs will take part in an initial debate and vote on the bill which would allow terminally ill adults expected to die within six months to seek help to end their life if two doctors and a High Court judge verify they are eligible and have made their decision voluntarily.

MP for Blackpool South Chris Webb is seeking the views of his constituents on assisted dying | UGC

Mr Webb said: "I will be listening carefully to the debate on 29th November before reaching a decision on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, but I also wanted to thoroughly consider the views of my constituents.

"Over 100 people have so far generously shared not only their considered views, but their personal experiences too. 65 per cent of respondents to the survey so far strongly support assisted dying.

"Many of these have close experience of witnessing the suffering of loved ones who have expressed their wish to die rather than continue suffering. Some of those who oppose the bill told me that assisted dying simply doesn’t align with their faith.

"Others shared concerns over the potential for abuse and the safeguarding of vulnerable individuals – some of them drawing on personal experience of relatives who they believe would have encouraged loved ones to end their lives had it been an option.

Actress and disability rights activist, Liz Carr outside the Houses of Parliament in London during a debate on assisted dying. She said there is no safe way to change the law while guaranteeing the protection of disabled and elderly people.

"Safeguards and protections for situations such as this are at the heart of the legislation but should the bill pass second reading, there will be robust scrutiny of it in the coming months, in both the Commons and the Lords.

"Ultimately it will uphold the belief that, whatever choice people make, they should have access to the best possible end of life care."

The survey can be found here: https://www.chriswebb.org/news/survey-assisted-dying

Here is what some of the respondents supporting the bill have said -

One respondent from the survey said her dying mother knew she had not long left and had "stated numerous times that she just wants to go. "They added: "It’s also heartbreaking and stressful for the family to see their loved one go through this.”

Others said assisted dying could help people already on end-of-life care, or those with genetic conditions which are life limiting.

One respondent said: "My family have a genetic condition which has taken everyone (including my daughter) except me. We are also nurses by profession (including my daughter). This has been discussed by everyone over many years, and we all have agreed it is what we would want for ourselves. Long term illness and all that goes with it is hard to imagine if you have not experienced it."

Others who have worked in the NHS said they felt assisted dying would "be a much more dignified way of passing rather than them losing the ability to make the decision and being taken care of.”

Another recalled: "I watched my mother, brother in law and grandmother die. Only one was peaceful the other two were very distressed and in great pain. With the right provisos I would welcome this bill and would not be so fearful of my own ending. I am 75.”

A retired district nurse said she had worked with many patients in the final stages of palliative care, as well as nursing her own parents with her father telling her "he had had a good life, seen and done everything, and just wanted to go now."

She said: "So many, many of the patients asked for something to end it. They were lucid at the time and in full control of their facilities."

Opponents of the bill have had their say too

But others warned the bill "may inevitably lead to those suffering with terminal illness feeling burdensome to friends and family" and could lead to further loosening of the legislation.

The respondent added: "I understand that the bill focuses on consent and autonomy but we all know this can be negatively influenced and abused by those with interests (e.g inheriting parties)."

Some warned that not all close family members "have the best interests of their elderly relatives at heart." One respondent added: "Coercion and even spite can be motives to finish them off."

Another also warned of the risk of abuse of the law, with one respondent saying: "I have supported our sisters (I am a religious sister) in their dying and at all times very aware of the peace and rightness of a natural death when love and appropriate palliative care is given.

"I think it is utterly wrong morally. I think it goes against the deepest convictions we have about the role of doctors or anyone who is a health professional whose vocation is to support life."

What are the next steps?

The second reading of the bill on November 29 is the first chance for MPs to vote on it. Should the bill be passed, there will be further scrutiny in the coming months, in both the Commons and the Lords with a decision expected next year.

Two doctors will have to verify the individual requesting assistance is eligible and is doing so of their free will and individuals would be given repeated opportunities to confirm their choice and, if they wish, to change their mind at any point. Whatever choice people make, they should have access to the best possible end of life care.

Supporters of the bill say more than 600 terminally ill people take their own lives in this country every year without any checks or protection against abuse or coercion. Around 30 people travel to Switzerland and other countries to end their own lives.

But opponents have raised concerns over the potential for abuse and the safeguarding of vulnerable individuals, with concerns the legislation could pressure terminally ill patients into choosing assisted dying. They also fear the criteria for determining terminal illness might be too broad, leading to premature deaths of those who could still have meaningful lives.