A Blackpool rap artist is on a roll after making a trio of recordings with some leading UK performrs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Hardman, 31, first came under the musical spotlight a decade ago when he appeared on regional TV as a talented up-and-coming rapper under the name Young Blood.

Sadly, his musical career stalled after a family death sent him spiraling into mental health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Jamie, who now works in mental health himself and often raises awareness of these issues, has returned to his music in recent years with a string of new songs.

And in the past year he has joined forces, in successive songs, with established rappers such as Ironik (formerly DJ Ironik), Mic Righteous and more recently Devlin, who has just finished working with Ed Sheeran.

Jamie, known as YoungBloodRap these days, got in touch with these music artists and they agreed to collaborate with him.

But it was all able to happen without him even sharing a studio with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dad-of two Jamie said: "You don't need to go down and meet them in person, as good as that would be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I sent them my songs electronically, with the backing track and my rap on it, and they added their verses on each of the songs and sent it back to me.

"It works really well for me because I spend of lot of time working here in Blackpool and it' hard to find the time or the money to go down to London."

The first of the three songs, which features DJ Ironik, was put together in spring last year and is called Leaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes a video with actors portraying the storyteller's heartbreak over a relationship that goes wrong.

Jamie then worked with Mic Righteous on a song called Searching and then, just before Christmas, on a slower track called Wait For You.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie said: "Having the opportunity to work with people like this has been absolutely brilliant.

"We didn't get the chance to hang out in the studio but for them to join me on these songs really is incredible - I work in a normal job and I'm not well known, so it was a real honour."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neverthless Jamie - in his YoungBloodRap guise - is attracting a big following on TikTok and through that has his own fan base.