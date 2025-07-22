A Blackpool man has been jailed after admitting to raping a woman in Bolton and being involved in a drugs conspiracy.

Mark Watson, 45, of Lowrey Terrace, was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court after pleading guilty to raping a woman in April 2024.

He was arrested by Lancashire Police in Blackpool shortly after the incident and later admitted the offence at Manchester Crown Court in February this year.

Watson was handed an eight-year prison sentence for rape today.

He was also given a further two years for a separate drugs conspiracy offence, following a separate investigation by Lancashire Police.

The combined sentence totals ten years in custody.

The victim described how the attack has left her traumatised and struggling with her mental health.

In a statement read in court, she said: “Even though I know that he is in prison, I still have constant thoughts about seeing him or seeing his car around every corner.

“I am always under constant high alert and stress when I am out in public.

“I have been through therapy and counselling - this has and will take a lot out of me emotionally as I am having to relive my trauma and my therapists believe I have PTSD.

“This has hugely affected my mental health and I struggle to trust people.”

Detective Constable Jordan Brown, of Bolton CID, said: “Watson put his victim through a terrifying ordeal and is rightly behind bars.

“He blatantly disregarded his bail conditions and continued to relentlessly contact and intimidate the victim.

“This led to him being further arrested and remanded into custody until his trial date due to the significant harm he was causing to the victim and the investigation as a whole.

“He denied the offence right up to his trial date, putting the victim through even more stress and uncertainty.”

DC Brown added: “Speaking out about sexual abuse is incredibly difficult and the victim has shown incredible bravery, I would urge any victims of sexual offences to get in touch with us.

“You will be listened to, believed, and we will do our best to get you the justice you deserve.”

Anyone affected by sexual abuse can contact police by calling 101, using LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk, or dialling 999 in an emergency.