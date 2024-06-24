Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK has many gorgeous cities, towns, and regions that make great staycation destinations and new research reveals that Blackpool is one of the top spots.

Following new research, Blackpool has ranked 8th in the list of best overall UK holiday hotspots.

The experts at GO Outdoors have updated their 2023 UK holiday Hotspots to deliver the best locations for this year.

Having researched a range of data, including hotels, activities, local transport, weather, and popularity, they’ve revealed 2024’s best UK staycations.

The top 10 list of UK Holiday Hotspots. | NW

With a number of activities and attractions such as the Blackpool Tower and Pleasure Beach resort, it’s clear to see why the Lancashire town has secured its spot in the list.

Blackpool has 10.6 activities per km2 and an average annual temperature of 10ºC which rises to 18ºC on average during summer.

This has resulted in Blackpool receiving a 8.56 out of 10 holiday score which has been backed up by many visitors.

Blackpool beach on a sunny day is surely the daddy of all Lancashire beaches.It's been a draw for more than 100 years and is fun for all the family, with cafes, bars, amusements and icecream stalls all within easy reach.

Another reason for its holiday spot status is its spanning beach that outlines the seaside town.

Blackpool beach has become renowned for its grand piers which offer stretches of amusements, arcades and your classic coastal treats.