Blackpool ranks in top 10 among UK’s holiday hotspots, new research has revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following new research, Blackpool has ranked 8th in the list of best overall UK holiday hotspots.
The experts at GO Outdoors have updated their 2023 UK holiday Hotspots to deliver the best locations for this year.
Having researched a range of data, including hotels, activities, local transport, weather, and popularity, they’ve revealed 2024’s best UK staycations.
With a number of activities and attractions such as the Blackpool Tower and Pleasure Beach resort, it’s clear to see why the Lancashire town has secured its spot in the list.
Blackpool has 10.6 activities per km2 and an average annual temperature of 10ºC which rises to 18ºC on average during summer.
This has resulted in Blackpool receiving a 8.56 out of 10 holiday score which has been backed up by many visitors.
Another reason for its holiday spot status is its spanning beach that outlines the seaside town.
Blackpool beach has become renowned for its grand piers which offer stretches of amusements, arcades and your classic coastal treats.
Boasting 73,640 ‘Staycation’ google searches as well as 1,409 ‘Staycation’ hashtag posts, people have been shouting about the town as a getaway location for some time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.