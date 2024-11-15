Blackpool pupils to get insight into politics as part of national UK Parliament Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils in Blackpool will get an insight into how the country is run as part of this year’s UK Parliament Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event, which takes place between November 18 and November 24, enables young people to take part in democracy by learning what Parliament is, what it does and how you they get involved.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb meeting pupils from Armfield Academy | Chris Webb

Schools including St Kentigern’s, St George’s, Blackpool Sixth Form and The Maple School are among those to have signed up following an invitation from their MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The schools have received a digital kit with resources including a booklet, a ballot box, bunting, and a unique Give Way card game. As well as exploring UK Parliament and ways to get involved, this year’s UKPW throws a spotlight on the various roles and people who make Parliament happen.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb will be visiting schools taking part to host assemblies, answer questions, take part in quizzes, and work with school councils on their aims to improve school life.

He said: “I’m thrilled that so many schools in my constituency are taking part in this year’s UK Parliament Week. I know that Blackpool can feel a long way from Parliament but it’s important for children and young people to understand that their voices matter there and that their lives are impacted by what happens there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fran Jeens, Head of Education and Engagement at UK Parliament, said: “UK Parliament Week is a great opportunity for people of all ages to get informed about how they can engage with UK Parliament to make a difference. Every year it’s fantastic to see so many people actively take part in UK Parliament Week. We look forward to lots of UKPW activities taking place in Blackpool South.”