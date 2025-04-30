Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Updated plans to create a street food venue on Blackpool's Promenade, made out of shipping containers, look set to move forward at a meeting next week.

The scheme, which will be known as Southbeach Streetfood and will be based at the northern part of Flagstaff Gardens, secured planning permission in 2023.

Refreshed plans were later lodged, with changes including the removal of boundary walls to Withnell Road, changes to boundary treatments, the introduction of a first floor canopy and soft landscaping amendments.

Despite several high-profile objections to the plans, including from public health and United Utilities, the scheme has been recommended for approval by council officers when it goes before planning committee members on May 6.

“Eyesore”

The overall scheme would include 19 shipping containers, part single and two storey, alongside outdoor seating areas and roof terraces. When the original scheme came forward, developers called the site an "eyesore".

An artist's impression of Southbeach Streetfood

A design and access statement said: "Southbeach will be a fun, family friendly venue, catering for all ages and food tastes including vegan, vegetarian, low-calorie and those with food allergies and intolerances.

"The diverse menu will introduce cuisine from around the world which has become common in the UK's bigger cities but is largely missing from Blackpool's current menu offerings."

A host of jobs will also be created, including chefs, site managers, cleaning staff, waiters and security staff. The application form for the approved scheme indicates that the venue would open between 10am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and would close at 10pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

But the several objections have been lodged. United Utilities say the proposal is not acceptable as features are directly over critical wastewater network infrastructure. This includes a pumping station, pressurised sewer mains and associated large sewers. They said: “We wish to highlight again to the applicant and Local Planning Authority that the proposed seating area is located directly over an operational wastewater network tank, so there is a risk of odour at the proposed seating area and within the site as a whole and there is an amenity risk from flies, noise and vibration. United Utilities vehicles, possibly tankers, will also need access to the site. This is part of general maintenance to keep odour to a minimum.”

The Council’s public health team have also objected, saying they are concerned that the more diverse and healthy proposed eating establishments “may not come to fruition and the spaces would end up offering the same traditional high fat, sugar and salt food that is already available in the town.”

Local residents have also raised objections, stating that Flagstaff Gardens is one of the last open green space on the Promenade, parking is an issue in the area, and “the development would encourage drink driving.”