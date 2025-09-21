Youngsters at Westcliff Primary Academy celebrate with their OPAL Platinum award

A primary school in Blackpool has been recognised as among the top 1% of schools in the country for outdoor play, after receiving the prestigious Platinum Quality Mark from OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning).

Westcliff Primary Academy, part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust, was officially presented with the award last week by Jess Swinfield, OPAL play mentor for Lancashire, during a school assembly. The recognition places the school in the top tier nationally for the quality of play opportunities it provides to pupils.

Amanda Stokes, Headteacher, said: “Myself, the staff, children and governors are immensely proud to receive this recognition. Jamie Nay (PE lead) and Samantha Smillie (Play Co-ordinator), along with the Year 6 Play Leaders, worked tirelessly to implement and evaluate the approach.

“As a school which is very limited for outdoor space, Westcliff wasn't sure it would even work initially.”

She added that the programme has brought significant changes to the school since it launched in September 2023. “Jess praised the staff for maximising every inch of the grounds and providing wonderful play experiences for the children, embedding the principles and building a culture amongst staff, governors and parents.

“Since launching the approach in September 2023, it has completely transformed playtimes for the pupils at Westcliff. The children and staff love it. We are grateful to all our parents and carers for the many donations of resources, and for attending our 'Stay & Play' event earlier in the year.”

The school now hopes to share its experience with others. Leaders from schools across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast are being invited to visit and learn how Westcliff achieved the Platinum standard — despite having limited outdoor space.

The OPAL Quality Mark is considered the highest national standard for play in primary schools.