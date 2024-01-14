A missing woman from Blackpool has been found safe following a police appeal.

Jessica Arix has been found safe following a police appeal. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

On Saturday, January 13, Blackpool Police asked for the public's help to find Jessica Arix, 47, who had been missing from Blackpool for over two days.

Jessica was last seen at the Best Western Carlton Hotel on the Promenade at around 1.05pm on Thursday (January 11) and on Satuday, police said they are "concerned for her welfare", urging the public to call 999 for immediate sightings of Jessica.

However in a Facebook post published at midnight last night, Blackpool Police announced Jessica has been found safe.