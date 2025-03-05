A bid to open a new off licence in Blackpool town centre could spark more anti-social behaviour in a neighbourhood already blighted by crime, police have warned.

Kelvin Omorogbe has applied to Blackpool Council for permission to sell booze from a store at 37 Queen Street, but the application has attracted a number of objections including also from health chiefs and nearby residents.

Mr Omorogbe says he would only sell "a small selection" of alcohol from the store which would specialise in Afro-Caribbean goods.

Now a town hall hearing is due to be held on Monday March 17 to consider the application which is seeking approval to sell alcohol between 8am and 10.30pm seven days a week for consumption off the premises which were previously used as a betting shop.

A submission to the hearing from PC Guy Harrison, of the Blackpool Police licensing team, warns: "This application would allow the operation of another off licence in a high crime area.

"There are already numerous off licences within a short walking distance ofthe premises. Off licences attract street drinkers and youths seeking to purchase alcohol or pester other customers to do so on their behalf. Off licences can also attract anti-social behaviour, particularly in a deprived area."

Figures supplied by the police show the area is in Claremont ward where 1,152 incidents of anti-social behaviour were recorded between February 1 2024 and January 31 2025, of which 10 per cent were within 100 metres of 37Queen Street.

Crimes included violence and theft and police say if the licence is granted this would add "to the already high crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour issues experienced in the immediate vicinity". Figures submitted to the hearing also say there are already six off licences within 300 metres of the application site.

In his application form Mr Omorogbe says: "The premises will operate as a retail store specialising in Afro-Caribbean goods, offering a diverse range of products to the local community. A small selection of alcohol will be for sale."

Measures to control the store will include comprehensive staff training, use of the Challenge 25 policy to prevent under-age drinking, an incident log, installation of CCTV and a stipulation that no more than 10 people can be on the premises at one time including staff.