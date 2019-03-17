Blackpool Police looking to trace two people in connection to Osborne Road incident

Two people are being sought by Blackpool Police in connection to an incident on Osborne Road yesterday.

Officers believe two member's of the public intervened in an incident between a man and a woman yesterday. Police have not released any further details about the incident.

Two people are being sought by Blackpool Police in connection to an incident on Osborne Road yesterday.

A Blackpool Police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to both of those who assisted the female, and any other person who may have witnessed this incident."

"If you witnessed this incident, or know who assisted we are requesting you get in touch by emailing 4989@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 1986@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with the subject line OSBORNE ROAD 16/03/2019

"Alternatively you can text your details to 07970335605 and officers will get back in touch.