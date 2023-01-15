Blackpool Police issue appeal for information after a suspicious flat fire on Chesterfield Road

Yesterday morning (Saturday, January 14) at around 6:45am, police were called by the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a fire in a two-story residental flat.

The fire service say three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended, and crews were in attendance for several hours. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel jet, two ventilation units and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the fire.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a flat on Chesterfield Road in Blackpool on Saturday morning (Janaury 14.)

Taking to Facebook at 10:30am today (Sunday, Janaury 15), Blackpool Police said: “Thankfully the residents were evacuated safely, with no injuries.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and an investigation has now been launched.

“We’re appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage from the area to come forward and assist us with our enquiries.