Blackpool Police ask for the public’s help to find a man wanted on recall to prison

Blackpool Police have asked for the public’s help to find a wanted man.

Have you seen wanted man Richard Rogers? | submit

Richard Rogers, 44, is wanted for recall to prison and failure to notify police of his address.

He is 5ft 11in tall, has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Rogers has connections to Lancaster, Blackpool, and the Kings Heath area of Birmingham.

For any sightings of Rogers, or if you have any information that could help Lancashire Police, please call 101 or email [email protected]