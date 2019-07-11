Blackpool police appeal for whereabouts of missing Samuel Haughton

Have your say

The disappearance of Samuel Haughton has prompted an appeal from Blackpool police.

In a Facebook post, officers said that they were becoming "increasingly concerned" his welfare.

Samuel Haughton is missing from the Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Samuel, [AGE], was last seen at 4:15am this morning at the Blackpool Victoria Hospital and police say he has failed to return home.

He is 6' tall with brown hair and a full beard.

He was wearing a grey Stone Island jacket, a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a pair of grey Adidas trainers with blue stripes.

Police have urged the public to contact them on 101 if they have seen Samuel, quoting reference 04/126630/19.