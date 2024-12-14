Blackpool police appeal for help finding 60-year-old man missing for past 4 days

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 16:13 BST

Blackpool Police are appealing for help finding a 60-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday, December 10th.

Malcolm Blatchford is missing and believed to be in Blackpool, according to police, who say that the 60-year-old was last seen getting off a tram at the St Chad’s Road stop in the resort at shortly after 5.10pm on December 10th and walking south.

Malcolm has been missing since December 10thMalcolm has been missing since December 10th
Malcolm has been missing since December 10th | National World

Originally from the West Midlands area, Malcolm speaks with a Birmingham accent and is described as being 5ft 10in, bald with glasses, and sporting a moustache and white beard. He has links to Blackpool and Cleveleys, as well as Dudley and the West Midlands.

“We are asking if you could please keep an eye out for Malcolm and if you see him, please call 999,” read a police statement. “It could be that he has checked in to a B&B or hotel and, while we are doing our own checks, we would also ask any owners to call us if anyone matching Malcolm’s description has checked in over the last few days.”

If you have information that could help us find Malcom, call 101 quoting log 0572 of 10th December.

