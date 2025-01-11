Blackpool Police advise of possible traffic disruption after collision at busy South Shore junction
The accident occurred at the junction of Waterloo Road and Central Drive but police have not released further details at this time.
Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that police are currently dealing with a road traffic collision at Waterloo Road at the junction of Central Drive.
“Traffic is very busy at the location at the moment. We would suggest looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once we know more. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
