Blackpool Police say they are dealing with a road traffic collision in South Shore and are advising drivers to avoid the area near the accident for the time being.

The accident occurred at the junction of Waterloo Road and Central Drive but police have not released further details at this time.

There has been a traffic collision at the junction of Waterloo Road and Central Drive in Blackpool | National World

Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that police are currently dealing with a road traffic collision at Waterloo Road at the junction of Central Drive.

“Traffic is very busy at the location at the moment. We would suggest looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once we know more. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”