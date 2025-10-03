Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s much-loved rollercoaster Infusion is about to make history – and visitors next week could be part of the celebrations as it hits a spectacular one million ride cycles.

The suspended looping coaster, which has been twisting and turning thrill-seekers since 2007, is expected to notch up its millionth trip next week.

In the mechanics and controls of the ride is a clock indicator, which counts the number of cycles it goes through, and experts at the park have predicted that the milestone will on Wednesday, October 8.

Pleasure Beach Resort has revealed that its Infusion rollercoaster is very close to hitting one million rides | Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

Guests riding Infusion that day could find themselves on board for the landmark spin, with a special photo opportunity planned at the station to mark the occasion.

Pleasure Beach CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE said: “Infusion really is a thrilling ride, and this milestone reflects the many moments of happiness, thrills, and screams that this ride has provided for guests over the years - and we can’t wait to see it create many more.”

“We’re inviting guests who are visiting on Wednesday to ride Infusion on its special day, there will be a photo opportunity in the station, and guests could even be on the exact millionth ride!”

Powered by five heart-racing inversions and speeds of up to 80km/h (49mph), Infusion has been a firm favourite with visitors since its launch.

The ride was officially opened by TV presenter Vernon Kay, who admitted at the time: “As soon as anything gets above 20 feet I start to get nervous […] it certainly awakened my senses, it turned my stomach a few times.”

Tucked between Pleasure Beach icons The Big One and Big Dipper, Infusion will soon welcome a towering new neighbour.

Opening in 2026, Aviktas – a colossal 138ft-tall gyro swing ride – promises to deliver an even bigger adrenaline rush.

The new attraction will dwarf existing pendulum rides in the UK, including Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom, which reaches 74ft.

Aviktas is a towering 138ft gyro swing that will become the tallest ride of its kind in the UK when it opens in 2026 | Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort

But before then, all eyes are on Infusion’s big moment.

Whether you’re a coaster veteran or a first-time visitor, Wednesday could be your chance to ride into Pleasure Beach history.

Tickets for the 2025 season can be booked in advance at www.pleasurebeachresort.com for the best savings.