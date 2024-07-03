Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two iconic rides at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort have scooped a prestigious award – making Pleasure Beach the first attraction in the UK to receive this honour.

ACE (American Coaster Enthusiasts) has awarded the Big Dipper and Grand National rides Rollercoaster Landmark Plaques; a special recognition reserved for rides of historical significance.

Only 48 coasters in the world have ever received Rollercoaster Landmark plaques, and Pleasure Beach is only the second park in Europe to be given the awards – the 49th and 50th respectively.

The only other European coaster to be awarded is Rutschebanen at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen.

Pleasure Beach is also the second park in the word to receive two Rollercoaster Landmark Plaques at the same time; the first being Kennywood in Pennsylvania, USA.

61 members of ACE Europe travelled from across the globe (including the US, Belgium, Germany, Canada, Portugal, Netherlands, Czech Republic and Slovenia) to Blackpool, Lancashire to personally present the plaques to Pleasure Beach board directors, James Cox and Andy Hygate.

The plaques are a permanent historical marker which will be put on display at Pleasure Beach Resort, aiming to educate park guests about the extensive history of the rides.

ACE Communications Director Derek Perry said: “ACE members are extremely excited that the Big Dipper and Grand National are now ACE Roller Coaster Landmarks. I can't think of two more deserving wooden coasters which reside in the same park. This unique duo has the perfect mix of exhilarating drops, thrills and classic charm.

“With two ACE Roller Coaster Landmarks and all the other fantastic attractions at the park, Pleasure Beach Resort is a must-visit destination for enthusiasts from around the world!”

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “It’s an honour to receive the ACE Rollercoaster Landmark Plaques for both Big Dipper and Grand National. These rides hold a special place in the hearts of our guests and we’re proud that the importance of their heritage has been recognised.

“The blend of our modern, industry-leading rides like ICON and Valhalla, with these older, one-of-a-kind rides is an integral part of Pleasure Beach Resort’s identity and something that we believe truly sets us apart.”

Founded in 1978, ACE is the largest and longest-running organisation for rollercoaster enthusiasts, with more than 7,000 members worldwide.

The world-famous Big Dipper is over 100 years old, celebrating its centenary year in 2023. Grand National opened in 1935 and is one of only two single-track wooden racing coasters still operating today.