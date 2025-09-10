Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach has released a season pass exclusively for local residents next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme park says it is reaching out to Sandgrown’uns to allow them to make the most of the famous attraction right on their doorstep.

The new GOLD Pass, which costs £99, gives locals unlimited visits to the park on Sundays – Fridays in 2026, where they can enjoy all the rides -including the brand-new ride, Aviktas. The only day the pass does not include is Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort has released a new seasonal pass exclusively for residents | Natiponal World

Anyone who has an FY postcode is eligible, and benefits of the GOLD Pass will also include 10 per cent discount off shows, food, shopping, Speedy Pass, Adventure Golf and even hotel stays – to name but a few.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “Pleasure Beach is all about creating memories, and with the GOLD Pass, our local families can come back time and again to make those moments even more special.”

With the pass, guests can enjoy all of the park’s rides and attractions, including the Big One, ICON, award-winning Valhalla, and all of the 12 themed rides in Nickelodeon Land.

The Pleasure Beach Resort also offers other Season Pass types, like Spring, Summer and Autumn, as well as a Platinum Pass, which includes extra perks like free entry to seven other theme parks across Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the year, park bosses revealed that a new gyro swing ride will open in 2026, and fans now know it’ll be named Aviktas.

Aviktas will be a towering 138ft gyro swing that will fly riders alongside the world-famous Big One and parallel to the coast.

The tallest of its kind in the UK, its sheer size can be seen in CGI footage released by the park last month, and will drastically change the way the seaside resort’s famous coastline will look.

The giant spinning pendulum ride swings 120 degrees and will seat 40 riders who face outwards with their legs dangling, and experience an exhilarating feeling of flying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although other swinging pendulum rides exist in the UK, none come close to the Pleasure Beach model in terms of height. For example, Drayton Manor’s Maelstrom reaches approximately 74 feet, with Aviktas set to be almost double that in size.

The Pleasure Beach has revealed some teasers about a possible theme for the ride, as guests spotted branded hoarding with a golden snake on at the building site, as well as a cryptic video posted on the attraction’s socials. The park also buried a time capsule to mark the commencement of the foundation work.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is a family-owned company and remains one of the biggest attractions in the town.

Many of the other attractions come under the umbrella of Blackpool Council’s newly-formed wholly owned tourism management company, Blackpool Tourism Limited, including Sandcastle Waterpark ,Showtown Museum, Blackpool Tower (including Blackpool Tower Circus, Ballroom, Dungeons and Eye) and Madame Tussauds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is keen to highlight the town as a major tourist destination which remains the nation’s top seaside resort.

Amanda Thompson added: “Next season, we unveil our exciting new ride, Aviktas, and we’re looking forward to friends, families and thrillseekers from the Fylde Coast enjoying this new attraction with their exclusive passes.”

The GOLD pass is digital, but guests can collect a physical copy from the Ticket Centre.

Guests can purchase the GOLD Pass online here https://bookings.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/season-pass-locals?srsltid=AfmBOop76gVTo66naIrPuOPQH0NDBEnuQo7KUPL5nsS4z7dh2yctbg-O.