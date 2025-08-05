Blackpool Pleasure Beach is shaking things up this summer - and it’s great news for dog lovers.

Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool is making Sundays extra special for pet lovers after announcing it will welcome dogs through its gates for the first time.

The Lancashire theme park says it wants to help people ditch the guilt and bring their furry family members along for the fun on dedicated dog-friendly days.

‘Dog’s Day Out’ allows guests to add a special Dog Entry Pass to their booking, giving their beloved pooches access to the park every Sunday.

While your pooch won’t be queuing up for The Big One or enjoying a spin on Valhalla, they’ll still be treated like VIPs.

Water stations and unlimited treats will be available, as well as plenty of spots where people can relax with their four-legged friends.

Pleasure Beach says the move is designed to make days out more accessible for dog owners who might otherwise feel put off visiting, due to the guilt of leaving their pets at home for long periods.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “We know that so many of our guests see their dogs as part of the family, and leaving them behind for the day can be a real worry.

“Dog-friendly Sundays mean guests no longer have to choose between a great day out and doing what’s best for their pet.

“We’ve always been a family park – family owned, for families – and with this latest step we can truly say we’re a destination for all.”

The Pleasure Beach team will be on hand to make sure both guests and their dogs have a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Dog’s Day Out launches this Sunday August 10 and will run throughout August.

If they’re a success, the initiative will be extended throughout the rest of the year.

Dog Entry Passes are available as an add-on, more information and bookings can be found at www.pleasurebeachresort.com/dogs