Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort has been given the go ahead to develop new holiday accommodation at the fun park which already boasts two hotels.

Council planners have approved an application to convert 18 units which are currently part of Ocean Boulevard on South Promenade into self-contained serviced holiday apartments.

They would be run as part of the existing Boulevard Hotel with guests able to use all the same facilities including car parking.

An application was submitted in June 2023 to convert the units at 16 to 32 Ocean Boulevard, which were formerly used as shops but have been empty for some time.

Planners, who approved the application using delegated powers, said the investment would "diversify the range of holiday accommodation on offer supporting the Pleasure Beach Resort."

A report setting out the decision adds: "Self-contained holiday accommodation has become more prolific in Blackpool over recent years and, when operated in a suitable location with an effective management plan, can enhance the tourism offer and experience."

The existing units will be remodelled to reflect the design of the £12m Boulevard Hotel which opened in 2019 with 120 bedrooms.

The planning report adds: "The development of the site would enhance the street scene and surroundings both in terms of the basic appearance of the site and in terms of bringing the units back into use and establishing an active and engaging frontage.

"Though the existing units are terraced they are visually split by projecting elements and the use of different colours for the frontage.

"The proposals would make the strip of units more cohesive, but would still use a range of different materials to maintain visual interest and create some distinction between the various units.

"The principle of modernising the frontages and using materials to tie in with the appearance of the Boulevard Hotel is considered acceptable. "

When it submitted the application, the Pleasure Beach, which also operates the Big Blue Hotel, said there “is a need for additional high quality visitor accommodation” for people wanting to stay near the park.

Ocean Boulevard opened in 1990 but planning documents say by the 2000s a large section had already shut down, and the subsequent closure of the southern entrance to the park added to its difficulties.