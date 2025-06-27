Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has exclusively revealed to the Gazette that the Grand National has reopened at last.

Pleasure Beach’s Grand National ride has officially re-opened. | submit

Pleasure Beach Resort has confirmed its Grand National ride will re-open today (Friday, June 27) following a period of maintenance.

Guests visiting the park between now and the end of the season will be able to ride the wooden coaster for the first time since the end of 2024.

Its extensive maintenance work involved replacing sections of the track, installing a new drive sprocket, replacing parts of the pull up chain, and painting sections of the ride.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “The Grand National has always held a special place in the hearts of our guests, and we're proud to preserve its legacy while continuing to deliver unforgettable experiences for generations to come.”

Booking details

Guests can book tickets to ride Grand National at www.pleasurebeachresort.com, and secure the best deals by booking in advance.

The park is now open everyday until September, and then some weekends and week days until November.

Pleasure Beach is open late seven more times this season, with the next being Saturday July 5. This Late Night Riding with Fireworks event means that guests could potentially ride Grand National for 11 hours as the sun sets, and also enjoy a firework display at the end of the night.

Grand National facts

Grand National is Europe’s only twin-track racing coaster. The two racing trains leave the station at the same time, on a track which is a Mobius loop, then it’s a race to the finish. The ride was designed by Charles Paige in 1935, and the art deco-inspired ride station was designed by Joseph Emberton who also designed the Casino Building.

There is a total of 6,604 ft of track, the maximum height of the ride is 62ft, the carts travel at a maximum of 45mph, the ride lastes three minutes, and the capacity is 720 riders/hour.