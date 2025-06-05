I made a winning poster to stop people smoking where we play

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:55 BST

A powerful new smokefree message will soon greet families at playgrounds across Blackpool, and it’s all thanks to an 11-year-old pupil whose artwork captured the spirit of a healthier future.

Abigail, a student at Unity Academy was named the overall winner of a town wide poster competition encouraging people not to smoke in public spaces where children play.

The competition was part of the Smokefree Blackpool campaign, a local initiative aimed at reducing smoking and making outdoor areas safer and more enjoyable for families.

Children from schools across Blackpool were invited to get creative and design a poster to help spread the smokefree message.

Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, Councillor Jo Farrell and 11 year old Abigail with her Winning no smoking poster design at Blackpool Stanley Park.Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, Councillor Jo Farrell and 11 year old Abigail with her Winning no smoking poster design at Blackpool Stanley Park.
Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, Councillor Jo Farrell and 11 year old Abigail with her Winning no smoking poster design at Blackpool Stanley Park. | Blackpool Council

Run in partnership by Public Health Blackpool and the Personal, Social and Health Education [PSHE] Forum.

The competition asked young people to imagine what a smokefree Blackpool would look like and how they would inspire others to be part of it.

Abigail’s colourful, eye-catching design was chosen from dozens of entries for its bold imagery and clear message.

It will now be displayed at the entrances of all Blackpool Council owned parks and playgrounds.

11 year old Abigail with her Winning no smoking poster design at Blackpool Stanley Park.11 year old Abigail with her Winning no smoking poster design at Blackpool Stanley Park.
11 year old Abigail with her Winning no smoking poster design at Blackpool Stanley Park. | Blackpool Council

The design was selected by a panel including Councillor Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Blackpool Council, and Dr Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health.

Both praised Abigail’s entry for its creativity, clarity and the strength of its public health message.

Councillor Jo Farrell said: “Abigail’s design really stood out. It’s a bold, positive message created by a young person, but one that speaks to people of all ages.

“We’re proud to display it across Blackpool playgrounds as we continue working toward a smokefree future for our town.”

“This competition not only showcased the creativity of Blackpool’s young people but also highlighted their role in shaping a healthier future.

“We’re thrilled with the impact Abigail’s poster will have in helping to make smoking and vaping less visible and less acceptable around children.”

As well as having her design featured across the town, Abigail also won £250 for Unity Academy.

The school has already used the prize to improve its art room with new materials and supplies - helping inspire even more young artists.

Winning Unity Academy student Abigail with her family and Cllr Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Blackpool Council.Winning Unity Academy student Abigail with her family and Cllr Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Blackpool Council.
Winning Unity Academy student Abigail with her family and Cllr Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Blackpool Council. | Blackpool Council

The Smokefree Blackpool campaign is supported by a wide range of partners including the NHS, Lancashire Constabulary and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

It forms part of the council’s wider commitment to the Local Government Declaration on Tobacco Control, a national pledge signed in 2012 to tackle the harm caused by tobacco use and reduce smoking prevalence.

