Blackpool entertainer Liam Halewood has been named Best Regional Tribute Act for the North West and Midlands after being recognised for his acclaimed Boy George performances that have delighted audiences across the UK and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool-based performer Liam Halewood has been crowned Best Regional Tribute Act for the North West and Midlands at the prestigious National Regional Tribute Awards (NRTAs).

The win marks a proud milestone in a career that has spanned more than 15 years in the resort’s theatres, hotels and live entertainment venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam, best known for his celebrated Boy George tribute has been a resident act at Kings and Queens on Central Pier as well as a long-standing singer at the Doric and Park House hotels.

Liam Hayworth and Boy George tribute act has won an award for best regional tribute for the North West and Midlands. | thrid party

His performances regularly see him share the stage with tributes to legends such as Elvis, Blondie and Freddie Mercury, entertaining audiences of more than 200 people at a time.

Liam said: “I’m really delighted and honoured - I honestly went not expecting anything. The award was judged by industry experts on my experience and career and I’m proud of how far I’ve come.

“I’ve performed for many years in the world-famous Kings and Queens show at Central Pier, sharing the stage with incredible tribute acts to legends like Elvis, Blondie and Freddie Mercury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Performing to captive audiences of more than 200 people, being asked to be part of that show has been absolutely incredible for me.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Blackpool. I’ve lived here for 15 years and I wouldn’t be anywhere in my career without the fabulous audiences who have supported me, or the venues and surrounding areas that have booked me over the years.

“Blackpool really welcomed me and I’m proud to be such a big supporter of this town, which truly is the entertainment capital of the North.

“Winning this award has been the cherry on the cake of my career so far. Blackpool is where it all began for me, and where my career really took off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Hayworth and Boy George tribute act has won an award for best regional tribute for the North West and Midlands. | third party

The entertainer, who has even had hats designed by Boy George’s brother Kevin O’Dowd has taken his act across the UK and Europe, but insists that Blackpool remains his true home.

Liam also paid tribute to his fiancé Michael for his constant support, as well as family, friends and colleagues who have encouraged him throughout his career.