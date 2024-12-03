A pensioner was attacked in their flat before being forced to withdraw money from an ATM in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man attacked a woman in her 70s after forcing his way into the victim’s flat in South Shore at around 11.15pm on November 5.

The offender then robbed her after forcing the victim to withdraw money from an ATM at South Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pensioner was attacked in their flat before being forced to withdraw money in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Officers on Tuesday (December 3) released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to identify in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “While we appreciate the video and still don’t show the man’s face that clearly, we hope someone will recognise the clothing or distinctive gait and will be able to help.”

The suspect is described as olive-skinned, 5ft 2in tall, of medium build and between 38 to 42 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was wearing a black heavy coat, black hoodie, black tracksuit pants with white stripes and black trainers.

Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1636 of November 5.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.