Blackpool pensioner attacked before being forced to withdraw money from ATM at South Pier
A man attacked a woman in her 70s after forcing his way into the victim’s flat in South Shore at around 11.15pm on November 5.
The offender then robbed her after forcing the victim to withdraw money from an ATM at South Pier.
Officers on Tuesday (December 3) released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to identify in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “While we appreciate the video and still don’t show the man’s face that clearly, we hope someone will recognise the clothing or distinctive gait and will be able to help.”
The suspect is described as olive-skinned, 5ft 2in tall, of medium build and between 38 to 42 years old.
He was wearing a black heavy coat, black hoodie, black tracksuit pants with white stripes and black trainers.
Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1636 of November 5.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.